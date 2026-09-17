Trader Joe's Faces Lawsuits Over Sugar Labeling

By Celeste Bott ( September 17, 2026, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Two proposed class action lawsuits filed in Illinois federal court Wednesday accuse Trader Joe's of misleading consumers by labeling its Sweet & Sour Gummy Worms and dark chocolate chips as containing zero sugar and no added sugar, respectively, when both products contain an ingredient classified as a sugar under federal labeling rules....
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