Ill. Woman Says Apple AirTags Enabled Stalking Abuse

By Celeste Bott ( September 17, 2026, 9:05 PM EDT) -- An Illinois woman sued Apple in Illinois federal court Wednesday, alleging the tech giant negligently released AirTags without adequate safeguards despite knowing stalkers could misuse them and saying she has been secretly tracked with an AirTag, physically attacked and forced to relocate multiple times....
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