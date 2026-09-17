Sonic Wins Appeal Bid To Arbitrate Suit Over Worker's Death

By Gina Kim ( September 17, 2026, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The mother of a Sonic employee who was fatally shot in 2023 must arbitrate her wrongful death suit against the restaurant, Texas appellate justices said Thursday, finding that she didn't meet her burden showing Sonic substantially invoked the court process in a way that conflicted with its right to compel arbitration. ...
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