Inovalon Investors Reach $44M Deal Over $7.3B Take-Private
By Jarek Rutz ( September 17, 2026, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Inovalon Holdings Inc. investors have agreed to a $44 million settlement to end their Delaware Chancery Court suit challenging the healthcare data company's $7.3 billion take-private sale to a Nordic Capital-led consortium, resolving claims that stockholders were misled about conflicts involving the deal's financial advisers....
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