Corpay Reaches $100M Deal In FTC Case Over Hidden Fees
By Craig Clough ( September 17, 2026, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Corpay Inc. and its CEO agreed Thursday to pay $100 million to resolve Federal Trade Commission allegations that the company deceived small businesses about savings and fees associated with its fuel cards....
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