NJ Co. Says PPE Stockpiling Was Chinese Sovereign Activity
By Carolina Bolado ( September 30, 2026, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey company accused of helping China hoard personal protective equipment to create a monopoly at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic told the Eleventh Circuit that a lower court erred in finding that the allegations fall within the commercial activity exception to sovereign immunity....
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