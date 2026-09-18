Texas Oil Exec Asks 5th Circ. To Ax 'Lopsided' $210M Verdict
By Dorothy Atkins ( September 18, 2026, 8:19 PM EDT) -- Exxon-acquired company InterOil's founder has urged the Fifth Circuit to reverse his $210 million loss in a lengthy Texas battle with a Swiss financier, arguing it resulted from a "lopsided" trial with sleeping and distracted jurors and a "cascading series of prejudicial errors" that wrongly allowed his ex-lawyer to testify....
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