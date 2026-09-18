Hartford Unit Must Defend Tax Lien Cos. In 'Eviction' Case

By Danielle Ferguson ( September 18, 2026, 3:21 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge said a Hartford unit must defend tax lien purchasing companies from class actions alleging the companies profited from an unconstitutional tax sale process, rejecting the insurer's arguments that the underlying property owners did not allege they were wrongfully evicted....
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