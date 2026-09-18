Ga. High Court Stays Out Of Uber CEO Deposition Battle

By David Aaro ( September 18, 2026, 12:48 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court rejected Uber's bid for review of trial court order refusing to block the deposition of the ride-hailing giant's CEO in a personal injury case, though several justices signed on to a concurrence that called the lower court's ruling "seriously flawed."...
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