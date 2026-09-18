Stratasys Secures $27.6M After Printing Tech Patent Trial
By Adam Lidgett ( September 18, 2026, 7:51 PM EDT) -- American-Israeli 3D printing company Stratasys has won a $27.6 million verdict after a Texas federal jury found that a group of Chinese companies infringed a series of patents covering technology relating to 3D printing....
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