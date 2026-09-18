California Says AT&T Can Ditch Copper If Service Continues
By Nadia Dreid ( September 18, 2026, 9:32 PM EDT) -- The California Public Utilities Commission says that AT&T can ditch copper lines in the Golden State as long as the service it replaces traditional telephone service with meets all the telecom's carrier of last resort obligations....
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