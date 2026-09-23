Ohtani Ball Holder Can Add Claim For $4.4M From Sale
By Carolina Bolado ( September 23, 2026, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A Florida judge said Wednesday he would reopen pleadings in a three-way fight over a record-breaking home run ball by baseball star Shohei Ohtani to allow the defendant — the man who walked out with the ball — to add a claim for ownership of the ball....
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