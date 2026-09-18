3rd Circ. Says SBA Can Deny Excess PPP Loan Forgiveness

By Carla Baranauckas ( September 18, 2026, 10:19 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey car dealership that exceeded the federal limit on Paycheck Protection Program loans early in the COVID-19 pandemic is not entitled to partial loan forgiveness, the Third Circuit ruled Friday, holding that the Small Business Administration acted within its authority when it denied the company's relief bid....
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