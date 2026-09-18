Apple Says Ex-Worker Took 33 Files, Wiped Mac For OpenAI

By Ivan Moreno ( September 18, 2026, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Apple has told a California federal judge that a former engineer now at OpenAI downloaded at least 33 confidential files from Apple's Box repository after his departure, wiped an Apple-owned computer before returning it, and later told another former Apple employee who had joined OpenAI to erase her device....
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