Lilly Left Nektar Drug 'Damaged Goods,' Jury Told At Trial End
By Bonnie Eslinger ( September 18, 2026, 11:38 PM EDT) -- Eli Lilly & Co. turned Nektar Therapeutics' autoimmune-disease drug Rezpeg into "damaged goods" by breaching the companies' co-development deal and delaying the medication's development in favor of a competing drug the pharma giant subsequently acquired, Nektar's counsel told a California federal jury during closing arguments Friday in the $1 billion case....
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