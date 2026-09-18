Disney Plan Must Cover Trans Child's Mental Health Treatment

By Gina Kim ( September 18, 2026, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Disney's benefits plan must reimburse an employee for her transgender child's medical care at a residential treatment facility for major depressive disorder, suicidal ideations and instances of self-harm, after a California federal judge ruled such care was necessary, "appropriate, and not feasible at a lower level of care."...
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