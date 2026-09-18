Universal, Sony Expand IP Battle With AI Music Startup

By Carolyn Muyskens ( September 18, 2026, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Sony Music Entertainment and Universal Music Group launched a new suit against artificial intelligence company Suno Inc. on Friday after they discovered "millions" of copyrighted songs in the training data for an AI song generator, but were not permitted by a judge to add the works to an existing lawsuit....
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