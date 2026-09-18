6th Circ. Undoes Ky. State Court Remand Of PBM Fight

By Kellie Mejdrich ( September 18, 2026, 4:17 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Friday ruled that Kentucky's lawsuit accusing pharmacy benefit managers of conspiring with drug manufacturers to increase the prescription opioid supply belongs in federal court, given the appellate court's precedential ruling from January reversing remand of another state's dispute against PBMs....
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