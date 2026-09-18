JPMorgan Likely Can't Void Arbitration Loss Over Food Platter

By Craig Clough ( September 18, 2026, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has said he is unlikely to vacate an arbitration panel's decision awarding a wealth manager $4.25 million from a JPMorgan Chase & Co. subsidiary, saying that although he finds the panel's award "exceptionally questionable," it doesn't meet the standard for the court to undo the decision....
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