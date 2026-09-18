Kalshi Loses Bid To Lift Wash. Event Contracts Ban

By Ben Adlin ( September 18, 2026, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Kalshi can't lift an injunction currently barring its operations in Washington, a King County Superior Court judge ruled, denying the prediction market's request to reconsider an August order blocking the company from offering most event contracts to state residents....
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