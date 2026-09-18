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DOJ Revises Policies Over False Claims Act Suits

By Ganesh Setty ( September 18, 2026, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice issued revisions Friday to department policy governing False Claims Act lawsuits, emphasizing that agency guidance documents have limited effect and that the government should continually assess whether to seek dismissal of qui tam actions....

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