1st Circ. Backs Notice Requirement For 3rd-Country Removals
By Julie Manganis ( September 18, 2026, 9:12 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Friday largely rejected the Trump administration's challenge to limits on its so-called third country removal policy, leaving in place a lower court's order requiring deportees to be given advance notice and a meaningful opportunity to challenge a destination where they may face persecution or torture....
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