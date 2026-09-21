Judge Reduces $38.9M Beyond Meat TM Verdict

By Carolyn Muyskens ( September 21, 2026, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts judge slashed a $38.9 million trademark infringement verdict against Beyond Meat Inc. for an advertising campaign that used the slogan "Great Taste, Plant Based" after finding that the trademark owner failed to prove all of its damages....
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