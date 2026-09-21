NYT Says Trump Failed To State A Defamation Claim Again

By David Minsky ( September 21, 2026, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The New York Times and a book publisher told a Florida federal court that President Donald Trump's second amended lawsuit over published statements meant to derail his 2024 election still fall short of defamation, saying that new claims in the complaint's latest version don't show actual malice....
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