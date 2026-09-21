Ligado Says Damages Rise To $50B In Gov't Takings Case
By Christopher Cole ( September 21, 2026, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Network company Ligado told the U.S. Court of Federal Claims that damages caused by the U.S. government for allegedly blocking its use of licensed airwaves have grown to $50 billion because of interest climbing on the amount originally sought....
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