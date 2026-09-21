US, China Officials Discuss Trade Ahead Of Trump, Xi Meeting

By Dylan Moroses ( September 21, 2026, 5:27 PM EDT) -- U.S. and Chinese officials held talks in New York to discuss trade matters ahead of President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping's meeting this week, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said....
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