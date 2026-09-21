Meta Trims But Can't End Cybersecurity Pro's Retaliation Suit

By Lauren Berg ( September 21, 2026, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The former head of cybersecurity at messaging platform WhatsApp can pursue some, but not all, of his whistleblower retaliation suit against Meta Platforms, a California federal judge has ruled, saying the complaint plausibly alleges protected activity regarding his reports that claim Meta violated U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules....
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