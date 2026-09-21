Ala. Judge Halts ICE Construction-Site Arrest Policies

By Britain Eakin ( September 21, 2026, 9:02 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal judge on Monday temporarily prohibited immigration officials from entering construction sites without warrants, preemptively detaining workers without justified suspicion that someone is an unauthorized immigrant and detaining workers who show proof of lawful presence....
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