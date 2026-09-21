Ill. Court Won't Undo $41M Stroke Malpractice Verdict

By Mike Curley ( September 21, 2026, 6:05 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appeals panel won't upend a $41 million verdict against OSF Healthcare System in a suit over a man's debilitating stroke, saying Illinois law tolls the statute of limitations based on the plaintiff's disability, regardless of if his wife or attorneys could have filed suit....
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