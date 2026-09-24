Eli Lilly Hit With $90M Verdict In Nektar's Rezpeg Breach Suit
By Bonnie Eslinger ( September 24, 2026, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury on Thursday found Eli Lilly breached the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing in an agreement to co-develop Nektar Therapeutic's autoimmune-disease drug Rezpeg, awarding Nektar $90 million — a considerable sum that fell short of the $1 billion the clinical-stage biotech company had sought....
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