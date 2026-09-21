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Groups Want Colo. Detention Facility Halted Over Enviro Risks

By Rachel Konieczny ( September 21, 2026, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Advocacy groups urged a Colorado federal judge to order the halt of construction and planned operation of a federal immigrant detention facility in a Colorado town, contending Monday that the facility poses significant environmental risks and the agencies violated federal law in developing the facility's plans....

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