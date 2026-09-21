Telecom Giants Seek Fees For 'Unprincipled' Asus Patent Suit

By Theresa Schliep ( September 21, 2026, 8:35 PM EDT) -- AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile asked a Texas federal judge on Monday for attorney fees after they defeated an infringement suit over wireless communications patents, accusing Asus Technology Licensing Inc. and the other plaintiffs of "an aggressive and unprincipled litigation campaign."...
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