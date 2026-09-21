'So What?': Judge Pans DOJ Bid To End TikTok Consent Decree

By Craig Clough ( September 21, 2026, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Monday he will not end a 2019 consent decree the government reached with TikTok Inc. predecessor Musical.ly over its collection of data on kids under 13 just because the U.S. Department of Justice is asking him to, saying the DOJ gave him no information about why he should....
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