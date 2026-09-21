Cable Biz Insists FCC Can Preempt Broadband Rate Regs
By Christopher Cole ( September 21, 2026, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A cable industry group argued Monday that the Federal Communications Commission has the authority to stop states from regulating broadband rates when the federal agency issues new rules aimed at speeding up deployment....
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