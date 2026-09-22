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Expert Analysis

Hims & Hers Suit Spotlights Health Data-Sharing Privacy Risks

By Julia Tama, Brian Tengel and Katelyn R. Asmus ( September 22, 2026, 3:14 PM EDT) -- On July 29, the Federal Trade Commission, joined by the California attorney general and the Utah Division of Consumer Protection, filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California against the telehealth and wellness platform Hims & Hers Health Inc., alleging deceptive privacy practices.[1]...

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