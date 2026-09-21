Anthropic Can't Shake Reddit's AI Content-Scraping Suit

By Lauren Berg ( September 21, 2026, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A San Francisco judge largely rejected Anthropic's bid to toss Reddit Inc.'s suit accusing it of improperly gathering user content to train its artificial intelligence products, finding that most of Reddit's allegations have extra elements exempting them from federal preemption....
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