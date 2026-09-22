1st Circ. Affirms Prison Term, Repayment In Med Bill Scheme
By Julie Manganis ( September 22, 2026, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit affirmed a lower court's calculations behind a 99-month prison sentence and $6.5 million restitution order for a psychiatrist convicted of submitting $19 million in claims to insurers for thousands of sessions that never took place....
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