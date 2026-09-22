United Can't Ground Christian Gate Agent's Vax Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson ( September 22, 2026, 2:40 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge refused to fully dismiss a religious bias suit from an ex-United Airlines employee who claimed she was unlawfully denied a COVID-19 vaccine mandate exemption and then fired, citing her argument that a short deadline for documenting her exemption bid was intended to thwart it....
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