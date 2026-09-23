Ute Tribe Says Split-Estate Lands Remain Indian Country

By Corey Rothauser ( September 23, 2026, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The Ute Indian Tribe has urged the Tenth Circuit to overturn a Utah federal judge's ruling that the surface of split-estate lands within its reservation's original boundaries is not Indian Country, arguing the appellate court settled the issue decades ago....
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