Panel Hints Hill Wallack May Face Revived Malpractice Suit
By Carla Baranauckas ( September 22, 2026, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court panel on Tuesday appeared troubled by a trial judge's decision to toss a malpractice suit accusing Hill Wallack LLP of mishandling the defense of a family facing labor trafficking allegations, repeatedly asking counsel whether the lower court made the factual findings required before imposing the system's harshest sanction....
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