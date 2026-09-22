Guatemalan Children's Removal Rights Suit Stays Alive

By Elaine Briseño ( September 22, 2026, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday left intact most claims challenging attempts by immigration officials to deport unaccompanied Guatemalan children in federal custody, noting the "hasty attempt" by the government to remove the children without due process or counsel....
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