Ga. Justices Say UM Claims Can Settle Before Liability Claims
By Hope Patti ( September 22, 2026, 3:31 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday held that the state's intermediate appellate court wrongly found that a man injured in a car crash was required to exhaust the at-fault driver's liability coverage before settling a claim for uninsured motorist coverage with his own insurer....
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