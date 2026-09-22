'Chicago Fire' Production Co. Doesn't Pay Properly, Suit Says
By Lauraann Wood ( September 22, 2026, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The production company behind "Chicago Fire" has been hit with a proposed collective wage lawsuit in Illinois federal court claiming the company keeps intentionally inaccurate records and illegally fails to pay for all the work its employees perform on set....
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