What Greek Tragedy Teaches About Mediating AI Disputes

By Giuseppe De Palo ( September 24, 2026, 12:57 PM EDT) -- Scholarly diligence did not send me back to Aeschylus' "The Oresteia" this year. Of all things, a movie did. Christopher Nolan's recent adaptation of Homer's "Odyssey" pulled me back to the five years I studied ancient Greek as a young man, long before I had any idea I would spend my career persuading people to put down their swords, so to speak, and talk....
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