Texas Appeals Court Undoes $3.5M Apartment Murder Verdict

By Spencer Brewer ( September 22, 2026, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Tuesday dismissed a $3.5 million judgment and ordered a new trial in a suit accusing a Houston apartment complex of negligently causing a robbery victim's murder, saying the lower court should have let the jury consider the alleged murderers' culpability....
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