Healthcare PE Firm Sues Real Estate PE Firm Over 'Ironleaf' TM
By Isaac Monterose ( September 22, 2026, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Healthcare technology-focused private equity firm Ironleaf Capital LP is accusing real estate private equity firm Ironleaf Equity Partners LLC in Washington federal court of infringing its "Ironleaf" and "Ironleaf Capital" trademarks by being a similarly named private equity firm....
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