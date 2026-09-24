FCC Robotics Restrictions Raise AI Compliance Risks

By Kim Larsen ( September 24, 2026, 1:16 PM EDT) -- On July 28, the Federal Communications Commission added foreign-produced advanced robotic devices to its covered list. This could directly affect robotics manufacturers whose products do not meet U.S.-origin requirements, U.S. distributors importing autonomous warehouse systems, and artificial intelligence companies licensing navigation software for use in foreign-produced mobile robots — even if they don't think of themselves principally as FCC-regulated communications companies....
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