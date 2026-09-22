Feds' Latest Permit For Calif. Pipeline Challenged At 9th Circ.

By Rachel Riley ( September 22, 2026, 10:05 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups are urging the Ninth Circuit to review Trump administration's recent decision approving operations of two coastal California oil pipeline segments, including one that was shut down for years following a 2015 oil spill, saying on Tuesday that the new permit waives key safety requirements....
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