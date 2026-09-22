Rack Room Shoe Shoppers Can't Get Cert. In Privacy Suit

By Gina Kim ( September 22, 2026, 9:57 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday refused to certify six putative classes of Rack Room Shoes website users who say it permitted Meta and other third parties to intercept their personal information in violation of state and federal privacy laws, noting the lack of evidence that their information was intercepted....
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