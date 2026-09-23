9th Circ. Says Pre-2013 Life Policies Needn't Get Lapse Forms

By Hope Patti ( September 23, 2026, 2:04 PM EDT) -- Life insurers are not required to send designation forms to California policyholders whose policies were issued before 2013, when a state law requiring carriers to provide applicants with a form to designate another individual to receive notice of a lapse or termination went into effect, the Ninth Circuit ruled....
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